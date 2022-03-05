"I hope he's stuck in a sewer right now" – JBL comments on Kevin Owens criticizing Texas

WWE Hall of Famer JBL shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' unfavourable remarks about Texas.

According to rumours, Stone Cold Steve Austin will come out of retirement to face The Prizefighter at WrestleMania 38, held in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, JBL opened up about Kevin Owens' comments about Texas, saying he hopes the latter falls into a sewer:

"Well, I said in one of my videos I put out that I hope he was watching the video and he fell into a sewer and got stuck there until mid-summer. I'm hoping that's what happened to him. I hope he's stuck in a sewer right now. Apparently, if I want a piece of Kevin Owens, I gotta get behind Booker T because, apparently, there's a long line of Texas old guys that want to beat up Kevin Owens." (24:17 to 24:40)

JBL thinks a super heel is necessary for every generation of wrestling

According to JBL, the wrestling business always needs a super heel easy to hate. He provided an example by mentioning pop culture villains such as The Governor from The Walking Dead. JBL added that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are incredible attractions, but people don't want to boo them:

"I always think in every generation, you need what I call a super heel. You look at say Game of Thrones with Battle of the Bastards. You look at Walking Dead with The Governor. You've always got one guy that has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. That guy becomes a super heel in every episodic show. I always think that you need something like that. But now that being said, people don't want to boo Brock Lesnar, and people don't really want to boo Roman Reigns, and those guys are incredible attractions. I'm a huge fan of both guys, those guys are on top in any era in the history of this business. They're that good." (28:27 to 29:08)

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Take All Title Unification Match for the WWE & Universal Championship.

Please credit Lucha Libre Online and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Abhinav Singh