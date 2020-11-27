JBL comments on Team RAW's Survivor Series performance

On WWE's The Bump, JBL talked about the performances of select members of Team RAW during Survivor Series. The Hall of Fame elect gave props to certain members of the Survivor Series winning team, especially AJ Styles, Keith Lee, and Riddle.

JBL heaped praise for the 'captain' of Team RAW, AJ Styles, calling him the Shawn Michaels of the modern era. JBL said that it is impossible for The Phenomenal One to have a bad match, and most members of the roster end up having their match of the year with Styles.

"You know what you have with AJ Styles? I've said this for some time, but AJ Styles is this generation's Shawn Michaels; he just doesn't have a bad match. Every time you put him out there, he performs incredibly well. Anyone he's against has one of the best matches in the year at least, or in their career. I think the world of AJ Styles, so we all know what we have in him." H/t Wrestling Inc

JBL is looking intently at the futures of Riddle and Keith Lee

JBL also spoke about the future and the potential of Riddle and Keith Lee. JBL discussed the two Superstars' performances, commenting specifically on Keith Lee's 'limitless potential' and Riddle's 'innate charisma'.

Who will be next in line to challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship?



Find out THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mgG0wjdOLn — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2020

"I'm really interested in Riddle and Keith Lee. Those are two big unknowns, and I would love to see them get their opportunity. Keith Lee has limitless potential. When you put that moniker on somebody, that's huge pressure to have on somebody. I certainly think that he can handle it. Riddle, to me, has this innate charisma that you can't teach. You couldn't draw Riddle on the drawing board and come up with what he is, which I think is very compelling for television." H/t Wrestling Inc

JBL will certainly be looking forward to the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, considering that AJ Styles, Keith Lee, and Riddle will be facing off against each other in a Triple Threat match. The winner of which will go on to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. This is a huge opportunity for AJ Styles to enter the WWE Championship picture once again, while Riddle and Keith Lee will look to establish themselves as the 'next big thing' on RAW.