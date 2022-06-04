"That’s so hard to figure out" - JBL explains why commentary is tougher than it seems

Former WWE Champion JBL has shed light on how tough a commentator's job is.

JBL started working as a commentator in 2006 when he replaced Tazz behind the announcement table on SmackDown. However, he was also signed as a wrestler with the company back then. After announcing his in-ring retirement in 2009, the man returned to commentating two years later as a replacement for Jerry Lawler, who suffered a heart attack on a Monday Night Raw episode. He was later re-signed as a full-time commentator on the blue brand.

The former United States Champion recently appeared on GAW TV and explained that the job of a commentator is to make fans wonder by not revealing the name of a superstar despite being aware of it.

“Sometimes you say something like, ‘Oh, who is that?’ We know who it is, it’s The Undertaker, he’s been there 52 straight weeks, but you want to let the fans get it first. That’s one of the things that’s so hard to figure out, that’s why it’s hard for play-by-play guys to come from sports into wrestling that don’t know wrestling very well, because they have a hard time being behind the action instead of being ahead of it.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

JBL speaks about one of the best nights he has ever had

The former APA member shed light on the night he was present at WWE's infamous ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view in 2005.

On the latest MackMania podcast, the former WWE Champion professed that he was stunned to satness the passion of the fanbase.

“I heard about the fan base. I heard how passionate they are. That was the first time I got to experience it and it was awesome. I mean, I could have done that every night for the rest of my life. It was that much fun. I remember they told me don’t walk through the crowd, and of course the first thing I did was walk through the crowd because I thought if this place riots, and I live through it, I’m the hottest heel in the world. I loved it. That was one of the best nights I ever had.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

JBL was one of the most successful superstars in 2000s. He held the record for the longest WWE Championship reign until AJ Styles broke it in 2018.

