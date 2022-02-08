JBL picks his favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match

Former APA member JBL has picked Bobby Lashley as the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia on February 19th.

Lashley goes into the chamber as the defending WWE Champion after he defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble to win the title. The All Mighty and the Beast Incarnate will meet again in the dangerous steel structure alongside AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

On the latest episode of RAW Talk, JBL was asked to share his thoughts on who will win the Elimination Chamber match. The WWE Hall of Famer took no time in picking Bobby Lashley as his favorite.

"Bobby Lashley. I think Bobby Lashley is on a roll. Brock Lesnar will always be a favorite in these type of matches, but you look at guys who have some sort of momentum going into this, a lot of luck is involved in this. (...) No matter how many people you pin, you got to be the last person and you got to be there in the last two to be the last one. And I think guys on a roll like Bobby Lashley would be the favorite." (07:32)

Lashley's last appearance in the Elimination Chamber match was all the way back in 2006 at WWE's ECW December to Dismember event. Though the All Mighty won the match and claimed the ECW Championship back then, the stakes are greater this time.

JBL reveals Brock lesnar offered to lose to him

JBL has shed light on the time Brock Lesnar offered to lose a match to him at a WWE live event in Abilene, Texas in 2002.

The WWE Hall of Famer played football at Abilene Christian University prior to his wrestling career and had a huge fan following in his hometown. Lesnar was aware that Bradshaw had friends in the crowd and offered to lose the untelevised match.

Speaking in a YouTube Q&A, JBL claimed he told Lesnar that his friends did not care about the result.

“I was working with Brock in Abilene and I said, ‘Hey, Brock, I wanna talk to you,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, your college buddies are here. I’m gonna put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I couldn’t care less. You win, I win, it doesn’t matter.’ I said, ‘We’re going to a place afterwards,’ and so that’s what I was telling him." (15:39)

Who do you think is the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match? Sound off below!

