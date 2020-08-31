WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield has sung the praises of Monday Night RAW's newest Superstar Keith Lee.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, JBL singled out the former WWE NXT Champion and North American Champion as one to watch in the current landscape of WWE:

"I was trying to figure out last night who Keith Lee reminded me of, and I just couldn't think of anyone that has that type of explosiveness. I don't think there's a Superstar like him - maybe Brock Lesnar?" (h/t Wrestling INC.)

"It's incredible what this guy does. He's a huge man that is incredibly strong and incredibly fast. It's crazy to say, but I don't think we've seen anything like this in this business." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

Keith Lee at WWE Payback

Tonight at WWE Payback, Keith Lee will go one-on-one with the former WWE Champion Randy Orton. The Limitless One made his Monday Night RAW debut last week, interrupting The Legend Killer.

After duelling with The Viper on the microphone, Keith Lee challenged Randy Orton to a match later during the Monday Night RAW broadcast. This would lead to a first time ever meeting between Keith Lee and Randy Orton later on in the show.

However, after a brief back and forth match between Keith Lee and The Viper, Randy Orton would be attacked by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, causing the match to be deemed as a no contest. The two Superstars would continue to brawl into the crowd as RAW went to commercial.

Advertisement

During an interview with Charly Caruso, Drew McIntyre would be attacked from behind and punted in the skull for the third time in the evening. McIntyre sustained a "fractured skull" and was taken to a local medical facility. Keith Lee later vowed in the evening to achieve redemption for his friend Drew McIntyre by facing Randy Orton at Sunday's WWE Payback pay per view event.

Do you think Keith Lee will defeat Randy Orton at WWE Payback? What are your thoughts on Keith Lee's new entrance music and ring attire?