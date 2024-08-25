JBL helps ex-AEW star win world title [WATCH] 

WWE Hall of Famer JBL just helped a popular star win a world title. Layfield interfered in the main event of GCW Homecoming and aided Mance Warner in winning the GCW World Championship.

GCW Homecoming Night One on August 24 saw the world title being defended in a Three-Way Ladder Match. Mance Warner, Joey Janela, and Blake Christian competed in the contest.

In a shocking finish, former WWE Champion JBL interfered in the match and helped Mance Warner win the Undisputed GCW World Championship. Check out the insane footage below.

John Bradshaw Layfield is regarded by many as one of the greatest heels in the history of WWE. He was given a massive push on SmackDown after WrestleMania XX in 2004 as the brand was in dire need of a big heel. Brock Lesnar had left the company following his 'Mania match against Goldberg and Vince McMahon turned to Bradshaw to save the blue brand.

Bradshaw donned the gimmick of JBL, an egotistical multimillionaire who was on a quest to take Eddie Guerrero's WWE Championship. He won the title from Guerrero at The Great American Bash 2004 and held the gold for ten months, before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 21.

