“I was abused and mistreated” - JBL jokes about the treatment he received from former WWE general manager

WWE Hall of Famer JBL joked about how he was treated by former SmackDown general manager Theodore Long.

Teddy Long has had an illustrious career in WCW and WWE. In 2004, the former WCW manager and referee became the first African American general manager of SmackDown. He sustained the role for eight long years and was released from the company in 2014.

Honoring Teddy Long on his birthday, the Wrestle Ops Twitter account tweeted a montage of the best moments of the former SmackDown general manager. The montage also contained the segments Long had with JBL. The self-proclaimed Wrestling God replied to the tweet while staying in character, and mentioned that he did not enjoy the time and felt it was not funny.

"This isn’t funny, I was abused and mistreated by Theodore Long." - JBL tweeted

Teddy started his career as a personal assistant for wrestlers Tommy Rich and Abdullah the Butcher. Eventually, he grew into one of the main characters on television as he began to help the heel character by bending the rules in their favor.

Fans react to JBL's tweet

Although the WWE Hall of Famer did not find it funny, the wrestling world found this montage to be the funniest thing ever. They also appreciated the segments between the two.

The former WWE Champion was one of the biggest heels on SmackDown while Long was a baby-faced general manager. Many fans felt that the SmackDown general manager was right and that the former WWE Champion deserved it.

People also mentioned that Long hated the self-proclaimed Wrestling God and put him in matches with the toughest of opponents.

Some mentioned that Long was their favorite general manager.

One fan reminded JBL about the time the late Eddie Guerrero messed with him and his limousine.

Jeremy @JeremyDantz25 @JCLayfield remember when eddie removed your limo tires that was funny eddie was a great person he died to young made people laugh @JCLayfield remember when eddie removed your limo tires that was funny eddie was a great person he died to young made people laugh

In his eight-year run as the general manager of SmackDown, Theodore Long created many memorable moments for the WWE Universe to cherish.

What was your favorite Teddy Long moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

