Details on WWE Superstars' reaction after rookie stole The Undertaker's seat on a bus

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has recalled how Lance Cade once had to give up his seat on a WWE bus for The Undertaker.

Cade, a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, spent seven years in WWE between 2001 and 2008. He sadly passed away at the age of 29 in 2010 after an accidental drug overdose.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL said the seat at the back of the WWE bus is reserved for larger superstars and veterans. Cade did not understand WWE etiquette at the time, so he refused to move until realizing he was in The Undertaker’s seat.

“Lance gets in the best seat on the bus just because he thinks, ‘Hey, there’s a comfortable seat on the bus, I’m gonna sit in it,’” JBL said. “Guys were ribbing him like, ‘Hey, that’s not your seat. You think you’re a big shot?’ Well, he kind of took it as, ‘I can’t back down because then I show weakness.’

“Finally somebody pulled him aside and said, ‘Hey, Lance, they’re trying to give you the heads up that that’s for ‘Taker, and that’s a matter of respect. And when he did, when he realized it, right away things changed. But you don’t know [WWE etiquette] until you know.”

As well as The Undertaker, JBL said Andre the Giant (520+ pounds) and Yokozuna (550+ pounds) often sat at the back of the bus. In 2016, Chris Jericho referred to The Usos as “back of the bus boys” during a promo on RAW.

The Blue Meanie had a similar travel story to Lance Cade and The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Gerald Brisco were joined by former ECW and WWE star The Blue Meanie on their podcast.

Meanie told a story about the time he was booked to fly in first class at the start of his WWE career. Like Lance Cade, he did not know it was WWE etiquette to give up superior seats to more experienced superstars, such as The Undertaker.

The 48-year-old worked for WWE between 1998 and 1999 before returning for another short spell with the company in 2005. He said the plane incident caused him to receive “instant heat” with the rest of the locker room.

