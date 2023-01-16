JBL lists WWE Hall of Famer and his wife as two of his favorite people in the world

JBL names "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and his wife as two of his most favorite people in the world.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time. Although he isn't as well-known as The Rock, Steve Austin, or Hulk Hogan, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was a big star in his own right.

The WWE Hall of Famer is best known for winning the inaugural Royal Rumble match. Sadly, that was his only achievement in the company. Despite not winning many championships, Duggan was still inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Outside the ring, the inaugural Royal Rumble winner is known for being jovial and his company is usually enjoyed by those close to him. Recently, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan recently went to the NWA Comic Con where he ran into JBL.

Hacksaw posted the picture on Twitter and the former WWE Champion reacted to it by calling Duggan and his wife Debra Duggan as two of his most favorite people.

"Love Hacksaw!! And Mrs Saw! Two of my favorite people in the world," wrote JBL.

JBL once got knocked out by Joey Styles

John Bradshaw Layfield didn't have the best reputation backstage as he was often known for being a bully. However, his behavior changed when he got into a physical altercation with former commentator Joey Styles in 2008.

The incident took place during WWE's tour of Iraq where the former WWE Champion kept bothering Joey Styles. After the commentator had enough, he delivered a devastating punch to the former WWE Champion, leaving him with a cut and a black eye.

A fan asked Rene Dupree if JBL was still a bully after the incident during an episode of Cafe de Rene. To this, he replied:

"Okay, I wasn't there but from what I heard he would just sit in a corner on his laptop wouldn't talk to nobody. Yeah, he got f**king embarrassed like a motherf**ker. Jesus, when I heard that story I was like, I felt like, 'Wow, you got put in your place,' you know," he said. [27:26 - 27:47]

Layfield's backstage behavior may have changed following the incident, but it still hasn't changed the fact that he is still one of the biggest heels in the company.

