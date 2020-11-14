The Brawl For All tournament ended up being an unmitigated disaster. Taking place in 1998, the shoot-fight tournament was set up as a way to get 'Dr. Death' Steve Williams over as a legitimate tough guy in the eyes of fans. Williams ended up getting injured and knocked out by eventual winner Bart Gunn. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, WWE legend JBL gave his thoughts on the Brawl For All tournament.

JBL opens up about the Brawl For All tournament

JBL was recently a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, JBL gave his thoughts on the Brawl For All tournament and opened up about how his winnings helped him buy his first house. He also added that he personally felt that it was a terrible idea:

When I first started wrestling, the first thing everybody said was buy a house and you can always pump gas if you own a house. The Brawl For All winnings, cause I won three matches and got to face Bart in the final, paid for my first house. I lived in that house for twenty-something years so that Brawl For All was... I think of it very kindly because it got me into a home for the first time in my life.

I thought it was a terrible idea and I said to at the time. Bruce Prichard called me on a Thursday and said, 'you want to be in a shoot fight on Monday?' and I said why would I be in a shoot fight on Monday. He says 'we're doing this shoot fight contest' and I said 'Bruce, you know its a bad idea'. I said 'you think that Dr. Death is gonna win this thing. This isn't the Dr. Death of 10 years ago. He's had a lot of injuries'. I said you're going to have someone like Bob Holly win this, you know, because heavyweight champions are not generally 6'6" and 300 pounds. There are a few exceptions now with Tyson Fury but for the most part, I figured someone like Bob Holly would win it, or Blackman. Then I found out that Shamrock and Severn were in it and I said nobody has a chance to win it.

