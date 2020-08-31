WWE Hall of Famer, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, discussed Dominik Mysterio's in-ring debut last weekend at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on The Bump, the former WWE Champion stated that he was very impressed with Dominik Mysterio's performance in his debut match. JBL stated that he thinks that Dominik Mysterio could become an overnight sensation in the WWE.

"I was blown away by what Dominik did, I didn't think that Dominik had a chance to win. Just because you are the son of one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, that does not mean you're going to have the same success. Very few people in the world have been as successful as Rey. (h/t Wrestling INC.)

"Also, this was Dominik's first match, and he was fighting one of the greatest of this generation. I just didn't see any way in the world that Dominik was going to put Seth [down]. I thought Dominik blew all expectations. I thought Dominik represented himself well, and he's going to become an incredible Superstar." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

A moment they'll remember forever.@reymysterio leads his son @35_Dominik to the ring for the very first time at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/z4beJOaVeZ — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020

JBL on his record run as WWE Champion

During his interview, JBL was asked to reflect on his biggest moment during his WWE career, becoming WWE Champion in 2004.

At The Great American Bash 2004, JBL stunned the WWE Universe when he defeated Eddie Guerrero to capture the first and only WWE Championship of his career in a Texas Bullrope Match.

"What defines JBL is Eddie Guerrero, what defines me is Ron Simmons." - @JCLayfield #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/qa4Om1psuG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020

John Bradshaw Layfield admitted that he initially found the pressure of being WWE Champion tough. However, he gradually felt more comfortable working with main event talents such as The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, and Booker T.

"In the beginning, it took some time for me to get comfortable [working with Eddie Guerrero]. But towards the end, I started to feel more comfortable wrestling him and being the champion," (h/t Wrestling INC.)

"I found myself working easily as a singles competitor with guys like The Undertaker and Booker T. It took me a while to grow into that championship role. I'm glad that this came later in my career because I was able to enjoy every second of it." (h/t Wrestling INC.)