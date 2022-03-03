''Entertaining stuff'' - JBL heaps praise on two current WWE RAW Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has given his thoughts on the end of the most recent 24/7 title segment on RAW.

The moment in question saw Tamina plant a kiss on her tag partner Akira Tozawa after a loss in their match against Reggie and the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

The self-proclaimed "wrestling god" seemed to have liked the segment as he praised the moment and the two superstars.

The segment in question followed a mixed-tag match between Tamina and Akira Tozawa, who faced off against Reggie and Dana Brooke. The match came to an end when the former sommelier hit Tozawa with Big Top Pop and pinned the former Cruiserwieght Champion. Brooke then ran into the ring and kissed her tag partner.

Tamina then grabbed Akira and kissed him., with him looking dazed after the moment.

Not all fans seem to share JBL's admiration for the moment

The 24/7 Championship segment on this week's Monday Night RAW has sparked a debate amongst viewers on Twitter.

While JBL liked the segment, users replying to his tweet seemed to disagree. A Twitter user asked, "Who was entertained by this?" referring to the Snuka-Tozawa kiss. Another user replied to WWE's original tweet with a GIF of Roman Reigns switching off the TV.

There are others who agree with Layfield and seem to have loved it too. One particular fan expressed their admiration for the segment and the general comedic skits set around the 24/7 Championship.

''I hate that people are hating on this title like guys it’s a way to use the superstars who they have no plans for! And yeah YOU may not like this where as minors who are wrestling fans do! And don’t give me “oh your just a tamina fan” no I’ve liked this title since it debuted - @CARL_WRESTLING2 on Twitter

Do you agree with JBL? What are your thoughts on the segments surrounding the 24/7 Championship? Sound off in the comments below!

