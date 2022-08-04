"Cole’s left me" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to the new pairing of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole

You can tell how much Michael Cole enjoys doing commentary every week with Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown.

Cole has had a variety of commentary partners throughout his long WWE career, but few have been able to bounce off of him as well as McAfee.

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was a guest today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he has any jealousy towards the SmackDown commentary duo of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, JBL joked about it but said there isn't. He believes Cole is the greatest play-by-play commentator in history.

"Cole's left me! I mean, what the hell? He's already forgotten me," JBL said. "He don't even text me anymore. It's all about Pat. He and Pat are just these bosom buddies now, so no, I think Cole is the greatest play-by-play guy in the history of wrestling. No offense to Gordon Solie and JR and those guys. I think what Cole has done has just been absolutely amazing. He's got someone with Pat that he really loves and really has reenergized Michael."

JBL believes that Pat McAfee and Michael Cole can be the next Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Layfield goes on to call Cole and McAfee an incredible team and believes that they could go down as an all-time great duo like Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

"I think they are an incredible team," JBL continued. "I think they can go down as a team like Gorilla [Monsoon] and Bobby [Heenan]. They don't have the comedy banter, but they got wonderful banter, and they have great charisma. I'm very happy for Michael that he seems to have found this new thrust in his life that he wants to do this commentary, and he's enjoying it, you can tell."

