"That's not right" - Details of JBL refusing to take liberties on two superstars revealed

JBL has tackled hazing allegations throughout his career, but he remains an icon in the wrestling business. Recently, former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas shared a fantastic story about the Hall of Famer.

Charlie and his brother Russ worked in Terry Golden's Memphis Championship Wrestling during their early days in WWE. Back then, MCW was one of the developmental territories, and the Haas Brothers were one of the fastest-rising teams in the system.

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show,' Haas recalled Terry Golden being unhappy with the team on one occasion, and JBL and Ron Simmons, aka APA, were summoned to the developmental to 'rough them up.'

Instead of taking liberties in the ring, JBL let the young star beat him, and the decision infuriated MCW boss Terry Golden.

"The story with him is that they sent the APA down to Memphis and Terry Golden wasn't happy with Russ and I over something, and so he asked APA to come in and tune us up, want to f*****g take liberties on us. John goes, 'Okay, Haas, send me in the ring.' He let me beat him, and Terry was so mad, and he went back, and John went and told JR, and they shut Memphis down, man," revealed Charlie Haas.

The Kurt Angle Show @TheAnglePod



We’re joined by a special guest! He was part of The World’s Greatest Tag Team & Team Angle, it's Charlie Hass! Topics include Charlie's It’s time for a new #TAP We’re joined by a special guest! He was part of The World’s Greatest Tag Team & Team Angle, it's Charlie Hass! Topics include Charlie's #WWE tryout match, the passing of his brother Russ, Shelton Benjamin, his indies run & return to WWE in ‘06 + more! It’s time for a new #TAP!We’re joined by a special guest! He was part of The World’s Greatest Tag Team & Team Angle, it's Charlie Hass! Topics include Charlie's #WWE tryout match, the passing of his brother Russ, Shelton Benjamin, his indies run & return to WWE in ‘06 + more! https://t.co/7onX0uRAdl

JBL didn't punish the Haas brothers as he considered them an up-and-coming tag team. Not only did he refuse to beat them, Layfield even praised Charlie and Russ for being better than APA.

"I was like, Bradshaw was telling about that, and I forgot all about that. So, John could have taken liberties, but he was like, 'that's not right man, these Haas boys are good kids, and he changed it right on the fly, and Terry goes, 'That's not what I wanted, I wanted them to lose.' Because we would have been south tag team champions at the time, and JBL was like, 'I don't need another title; besides, they are better than us.' It was good, man," Haas added.

When was the last time JBL appeared in WWE?

JBL's last WWE appearance happened at WrestleMania 37, where he showed up as a panelist on the kick-off show.

The veteran star provided commentary for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's match and has since been away from WWE TV. JBL can be regularly found on his YouTube channel, where he shares some insightful professional wrestling stories with the legendary Gerald Briscoe.

JBL, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, is currently under a legends contract and will make sporadic appearances for the company when required.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Angana Roy