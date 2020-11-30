JBL reveals how he came up with the concept for Tribute To The Troops

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2020 will air on FOX on 6th December, although it looks like the show will be taped a few days previously on 2nd, December. Tribute To The Troops will take place in the WWE ThunderDome. JBL discussed the origins of the Tribute To The Troops idea on a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump.

JBL opens up about the origins of Tribute To The Troops

.@JCLayfield joined us on #WWETheBump and discussed the origins of WWE Tribute to the Troops.



The 18th annual Tribute to the Troops airs Sunday, Dec. 6 on @FOXTV. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/RwijHX71wI — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 28, 2020

JBL was a guest on WWE's The Bump last week. During the interview JBL opened up about Tribute To The Troops and how he came up with the concept:

I've gone to Afghanistan - I think it was the first civilian group to go after the invasion. After that next year, they said, 'How about you go back with some WWE Superstars. We went back but to Southern Iraq in the summer, and it was unbelievably hot. We were on one of the busses, and I grew up watching the 'Bob Hope USO Shows.' I always thought that it would be cool to do something like that. H/T: WrestlingINC

JBL also spoke about how he told Vince McMahon about the idea. The former WWE Champion said that Vince immediately liked the idea:

I don't know if I emailed or called Vince [McMahon] about it, but immediately he said he was going to come up with some sort of idea of Tribute To The Troops. He said, 'Let's take over lots of souvenirs to give as gifts to the troops.' I get a lot of credit, especially on social media, but this was an idea WWE formulated. I was just the spark. H/T: WrestlingINC

JBL was also asked about any fond memories he had from his time abroad for Tribute ToThe Troops. The WWE legend described an incident from when he was in Afghanistan, with mortal shells landing nearby. He added that when he went over there, he didn't feel safe at all:

I was over in Afghanistan, and there was a blackout everywhere. We were still getting mortared all over the place; it was a real, real warzone. There were times during the surge where it was calm, and there were places that were relatively safe. When I first went over there, I didn't feel safe at all. I met some wonderful Special Forces Soldiers from our country and from around the world. You could hear the mortars at night, and it was a complete blackout. It was probably the most incredible thing that I've ever done. H/T: WrestlingINC

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, JBL also discussed Roman Reigns' heel turn and how impressed he is with the Tribal Chief. JBL also appeard at WWE Survivor Series last Sunday as a part of The Undertaker's farewell.