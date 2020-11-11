JBL reveals which current Superstars will headline the WWE Hall of Fame in the future (Exclusive)

Soon to be WWE Hall of Famer, JBL recently joined Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted for a live session where he answered several questions from his fans.

On being asked about which current WWE Superstars does he think could someday headline a WWE Hall of Fame, JBL picked the names of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio. He also mentioned that there are a lot of Superstars on the current roster who will most certainly be in the Hall of Fame.

"There's a bunch. I mean, Randy Orton obviously could... and will. Roman Reigns. I think you got a lot of guys, Rey Mysterio. I think a lot of guys are there that over the course of time could headline a Hall of Fame class, most certainly be in the Hall of Fame."

JBL's Hall of Fame career in WWE

One of the prominent stars of the Attitude Era, JBL signed with WWE, then WWF, in 1995. His initial success in WWE came as part of the tag team APA alongside Ron Simmons, with them winning the tag team titles thrice.

WWE then changed JBL's gimmick to a wealthy businessman in 2004, starting his successful singles run in the company. He won the WWE Championship soon and held it for 280 days. JBL also won several other top championships in WWE before retiring in 2009.

Fun conversation, thanks. I could've talked wrestling all night. Appreciate the invite to be on your show. https://t.co/T1MiuY4U2a — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 11, 2020

He has since made occasional appearances for the company and has worked as a color commentator for various WWE shows. JBL's most recent appearance for WWE came in the "lawsuit" segment on SmackDown involving Otis, Tucker, The Miz, and John Morrison.

