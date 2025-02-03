  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JBL reveals what it was like entering the Royal Rumble match as a commentator (Exclusive)

JBL reveals what it was like entering the Royal Rumble match as a commentator (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 03, 2025 10:05 GMT
JBL makes his way to the ring for the 2014 Royal Rumble (Image via WWE.com).
JBL makes his way to the ring for the 2014 Royal Rumble (Image via WWE.com).

JBL has taken part in his fair share of Royal Rumble matches. The former WWE Champion first stepped into the ring for the famed match-up back in the nineties. He has also surprised fans by entering the Rumble match as a commentator.

During a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL talked about his experience working the 2014 Royal Rumble match as a color commentator.

"I did the announcer entrance, which Vince loves. King did it. I did it. You know, Michael Cole's done it back. If he's done it, you know, get up, say a sentence, don't finish the sentence, get thrown out, come back, finish the sentence like nothing happened. And Vince loved doing that." [10:58 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Roman Reigns for protecting him during that particular Rumble appearance. For those unaware, Layfield spent about 49 seconds in the rumble before Reigns eliminated him.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"And it's Roman Reigns, so I was very happy that Roman took care of me and didn't hurt me." [11:20 onwards]
youtube-cover

Reigns broke the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations that night when he sent 12 men over the top rope. WWE Hall of Famer Kane previously held the record.

Get the full episode of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी