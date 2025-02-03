JBL reveals what it was like entering the Royal Rumble match as a commentator (Exclusive)

JBL has taken part in his fair share of Royal Rumble matches. The former WWE Champion first stepped into the ring for the famed match-up back in the nineties. He has also surprised fans by entering the Rumble match as a commentator.

During a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL talked about his experience working the 2014 Royal Rumble match as a color commentator.

"I did the announcer entrance, which Vince loves. King did it. I did it. You know, Michael Cole's done it back. If he's done it, you know, get up, say a sentence, don't finish the sentence, get thrown out, come back, finish the sentence like nothing happened. And Vince loved doing that." [10:58 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Roman Reigns for protecting him during that particular Rumble appearance. For those unaware, Layfield spent about 49 seconds in the rumble before Reigns eliminated him.

"And it's Roman Reigns, so I was very happy that Roman took care of me and didn't hurt me." [11:20 onwards]

Reigns broke the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations that night when he sent 12 men over the top rope. WWE Hall of Famer Kane previously held the record.

