JBL reveals how he really felt about taking The Undertaker's seat in WWE during Otis segment [Exclusive]

WWE legend and Hall of Famer 2020-elect, JBL appeared as a special guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted where he discussed a myriad of topics.

While answering the questions from fans, JBL opened up about his appearance as the judge of 'Wrestler's Court' in WWE's recent 'Law and Otis' segment. He said that he had a lot of fun while sitting on The Undertaker's chair and also praised the Superstars involved in this storyline.

"I love Otis. I think Otis' character is great. I loved doing commentary about this, you know because I love bashing the character and trying to put him over as a heel. But man, it was a lot of fun. Those guys have a lot of talent. And being the judge there, in the wrestler's court, it's Undertaker's seat. I know it kind of stinks to be sitting in somebody's chair that I probably shouldn't be sitting in, but it was a lot of fun."

JBL further talked about his backstage experience when he goes back for his appearances during such WWE segments. He revealed how he spends his time in the locker room, talking with the likes of Booker T, Samoa Joe, and Corey Graves, among others.

"It was great to be back. I love going back now. You know when I go back, I sit in the TV locker room. I sit there with Booker T and sometimes Samoa Joe is there, the other announcers as well. Corey Graves is always there. We just sit there and talk and have a great time. It is really fun to go back now."

What was 'Law and Otis' segment in WWE?

Earlier this year, Otis won the Money in the Bank contract, but he didn't cash it in for a long time which irked the likes of Miz and John Morrison. Miz then dragged Otis to the 'Wrestler's Court' where the latter had to justify why he deserves to keep his Money in the Bank contract.

Unfortunately for him, the judge, i.e. JBL, did not give the ruling in his favor. Instead, Otis was told that he would have to defend his Money in the Bank contract against Miz. The two Superstars locked horns for the same at Hell in a Cell, 2020.

A shocking betrayal from Otis' former tag team partner Tucker led to him losing his Money in the Bank contract to Miz. The latter is now on RAW, and he is eyeing Randy Orton's WWE Championship, looking for the right opportunity to cash-in his contract.

