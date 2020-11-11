JBL reveals which WWE legend Brock Lesnar respected [Exclusive]

Former WWE Champion JBL recently appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and interacted with fans. He opened up on working and traveling with Brock Lesnar back in the day and revealed that The Beast had a lot of respect for a certain WWE legend.

We had a lot of fun. Brock really looked up to Curt Hennig and really respected Curt Hennig. Curt Hennig helped break me in, he rode with Curt, and I was good friends with Curt, so because of that, I traveled a lot with Brock.

Brock Lesnar and Curt Hennig were incredibly close in real life

Brock Lesnar had tons of respect for Curt Hennig and looked up to the WWE legend. Hennig's untimely passing left Brock Lesnar broken, and he was seen tearing up on camera while talking about him.

Curt Hennig passed away in February 2003, mere weeks before Brock Lesnar headlined the show in his first-ever WrestleMania. Brock went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, and Hennig would have been proud of him had he been there to see his rise to the top.

