JBL says guards were scared to fight former WWE Superstar in prison

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently recalled how prison guards had a difficult time dealing with former WWE Superstar Nathan Jones.

Jones worked for WWE in 2002 and 2003. Before joining the company, the former world-class powerlifter served seven years in a maximum-security prison in Tasmania after committing eight armed robberies.

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained how guards were scared to fight Jones during his time in solitary confinement:

"He told us one time in solitary they had to come in and rough him up or something. He said the first guy came in, he [Jones] broke his [the guard's] jaw. And so the next time they're gonna come in and rough him up again, they're all in riot gear. He said he could hear them outside, one of the guys going, 'You go first.' The guy goes, 'No, you.'" [1:26:37 – 1:26:56]

Jones abruptly quit WWE during a world tour in December 2003. The wrestler-turned-actor later revealed on Hannibal TV that he left due to unhappiness with the company's grueling travel schedule.

JBL recalls his experience wrestling Nathan Jones

The two men faced each other at a series of live events in late 2003. They were also on opposing teams in a five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series 2003.

JBL joked that Jones almost injured him during a match while performing a simple move:

"Oh my God, he was huge. He hit me so hard across the back one time I thought he broke my ankles! I'm telling you, I worked with him several times, and finally I told him, 'Nathan, listen, let me call the match.' I said, 'I'll make you look really good, I promise. Just trust me,' and after that he trusted me completely." [1:24:33 – 1:24:52]

Jones has become a successful actor since leaving the wrestling business. He starred in movies including Mad Max: Fury Road and Troy.

