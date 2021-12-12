"He's the guy you want in charge" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up about The Undertaker backstage

The Undertaker is one of the most prolific characters in wrestling history, and he will go down as an absolute legend. The impact that he's had on the business might never be topped, as he's given over 30 years of his life to the wrestling industry.

To put things into perspective about how much respect The Undertaker has backstage, JBL recently commented on his status as a locker room leader. The two men worked together for many years in WWE, so the former WWE Champion got to know The Phenom quite well.

JBL made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and spoke about how The Undertaker was someone that anyone would want as the locker room leader. He also complimented his former colleague by calling him "a good human being."

“...Everywhere he’s been, he’s the guy that people will see the authority too because he’s that type of, you know, he doesn’t abuse it," said JBL. "He’s the guy you want in charge. He’s a terrific leader in any respect, whether it’s the locker room, whether it’s the boys out on the town, whatever it is, he’s a terrific leader." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Undertaker has retired from wrestling, but he will always be respected for his countless contributions and the way he carried himself outside the ring.

The Undertaker revealed how his gimmick would have issues in the modern-day

The Undertaker had a long run in WWE but he doesn't think his gimmick would have gotten over if social media existed when he rose to prominence with the persona.

The Deadman recently made an appearance on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart to discuss his legendary career. The Undertaker admitted that if social media was around back when his character first graced WWE TV, it would have been extremely difficult to pull off.

"It would have been very difficult for me to do things the way that I did them with social media along the whole way," The Undertaker admitted. "You can't walk out on the street without somebody taking a picture and posting it."

Even though social media wasn't prevalent in the 1990s, The Undertaker still lived his gimmick outside the ring to protect his character. Due to the way the wrestling world has changed since then, fans might never see another genuine gimmick like The Deadman.

