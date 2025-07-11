JBL says WWE legend refused to ride with Vince McMahon after controversial incident

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) joined WWE in 1995 when Vince McMahon was in charge of the company's creative direction. The Hall of Famer recently recalled how a controversial incident led former producer Gerald Brisco to refuse a car ride with McMahon.

Ad

In 1996, Shawn Michaels and Triple H hugged WCW-bound Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in the ring after a live event at Madison Square Garden. The incident, known as the "Curtain Call," was one of WWE's first major character-breaking moments. At the time, Nash and Triple H performed as bad guys while Hall and Michaels were babyfaces.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said Brisco was furious with McMahon for approving the post-match embrace:

Ad

Trending

"Brisco refused to get in the car with Vince. Vince goes, 'You gonna get in the car?' and Jerry cut a hell of a promo on him and wouldn't get in the car with him and went back to his hotel and flew home. Jerry was pretty upset about it because Vince had approved it. Not [mad] at Kevin because Vince had said it was okay. Jerry was mad at Vince." [34:47 – 35:07]

Ad

Ad

Although McMahon initially had no problem with the Kliq members breaking character, he changed his mind when the incident gained widespread attention. As Michaels was the WWE Champion, McMahon punished Triple H by nixing plans for him to win the King of the Ring tournament.

How JBL felt after the "Curtain Call"

In 1996, many wrestlers were still protective of their characters and did not want fans to know about backstage friendship groups.

Ad

JBL added that he would not have wanted to be involved in something like the "Curtain Call", but he was not against the idea:

"The boys, there was mixed feelings. My thought always was see what happens. If we go to The Garden next time and it's in half, then yeah, these guys did the wrong thing and we can be mad at them. If it doesn't have any effect, then nothing wrong with them. Not my cup of tea. I wouldn't have done it. But you've always had guys doing stuff in the business that sometimes you don't know if it's good or not." [35:08 – 35:34]

Ad

JBL also addressed rumors about The Kliq, the Bone Street Krew (BSK), and other factions having real-life heat with each other.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE