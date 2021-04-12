WWE Hall Of Famer sends a message to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall Of Famer JBL was happy with Roman Reigns retaining his Universal Title at WrestleMania 37. The former WWE Champion sent a message to The Tribal Chief congratulating him on his triumph at this year's Show Of Shows.

Reigns picked up a dominant win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The Universal Champion pinned both his opponents at the same time to pick up what many would consider the biggest victory of his WWE career.

Twitter erupted following Roman Reigns' victory and fans, as well as fellow wrestling personalities, reacted to the same.

WWE Hall Of Famer JBL had a message for Roman following his victory. The self-proclaimed Wrestling God told Reigns to let the 'snowflakes' cry a river.

He added that he loved seeing The Tribal Chief retain his title in such a dominant fashion.

"Leave em all mad. Let all the snowflakes cry a river. It’s what great champions do. I love it. #HeadofTheTable @WWERomanReigns," said JBL.

Leave em all mad. Let all the snowflakes cry a river. It’s what great champions do. I love it. #HeadofTheTable @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/2ATfoNmpkZ — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 12, 2021

Who will stop Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns has been ruling the roost on SmackDown for a long time now. He turned heel following his return at SummerSlam 2020 and has been putting down WWE Superstars one after the other since then.

Reigns' title reign was in jeopardy tonight at WrestleMania 37 as he was defending the belt in a Triple Threat match.

These matches tend to end in surprising ways and the champion doesn't need to get pinned to lose the title. Fans might remember that Daniel Bryan submitted Batista in the main event of WrestleMania 30 to become WWE World Champion and Randy Orton lost the title without even being pinned or tapping out.

Roman Reigns somehow defied all odds and emerged victorious when all was said and done. He is at the top of his game and there's no telling how long he will carry the Universal title on his shoulder. Two of the greatest performers in WWE history couldn't defeat The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Who should be the one to put Reigns down and win the coveted belt? How long do you think Roman Reigns will hold the Universal Title on WWE SmackDown?