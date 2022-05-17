JBL reacts to former WWE star's claim that he intended to end the latter's wrestling career 

WWE Hall of Famer JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) recently gave his thoughts on former superstar Buff Bagwell's claims that Bradshaw once tried to end his career.

Last week, Bagwell responded to an excerpt from fellow wrestler Hardcore Holly's book. The excerpt claimed that Bradshaw deliberately intended to end Buff's career during a SmackDown dark match.

Since Bagwell's comments, JBL has taken to Twitter to defend himself against Bagwell's claims.

"Buff-this is simply not true. It was a powerbomb, a called spot-and I landed you flat, which is safe. No different from anyone else I powerbombed back in the day-stiff, yes, dangerous—no. This is first I’ve heard of this. Not doubting what you thought-but zero intent to injure." [H/T Twitter]

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell @JCLayfield I appreciate that, you know how it goes, people talk and I was dumb enough to listen. @JCLayfield I appreciate that, you know how it goes, people talk and I was dumb enough to listen.

The two former Superstars seem to have made amends as the former WWE Champion stated to Bagwell that he had nothing but good intentions when he entered the ring that night.

JBL on possibly coming out of retirement

The Wrestling God retired from in-ring competition in 2009 after he lost an Intercontinental Championship match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25.

Despite being out of the ring for over 10 years, fans and experts alike haven't ruled out the possibility of JBL getting back into the squared circle.

Speaking to Metro, the Hall of Famer said he would only ever consider stepping back between the ropes if it was worth the WWE Universe's time.

"If I thought I could do something that would be worth seeing, yes. And that’s really it, I’m not worried about my health, I’m not worried about getting into shape. I can do that." JBL added: "I just wanna be able to put out something people wanna see. I don’t wanna go out there and do something and people go, “That was terrible”". [H/T Metro]

Although he is no longer physically active in the ring, John Bradshaw Layfield continues to be a loyal contributor towards the WWE product. He has worked as a commentator and kick-off show analyst for many premium live events.

