JBL squashes backstage rumor about him and Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE legend JBL was a guest on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he answered several questions put up by fans. JBL was asked about a famous rumor involving him, Brock Lesnar, and Big Show. Earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan had stated that JBL once goaded Brock Lesnar into tackling Big Show at a house show.

JBL made it clear that although Brock Lesnar did tackle Big Show in a playful manner on that night, he wasn't the one who goaded The Beast into doing it.

No, I didn't. I heard that story. I was there. It was in Nashville. He tackled Big Show, they were just kinda fooling around. But no, I didn't goad him into it. That was... I'm responsible for a lot of stuff, but I'm not responsible for that. That's not true.

JBL and Brock Lesnar worked on SmackDown, back in the 2000s

Brock Lesnar made his way to the main roster in the spring of 2002. He quickly rose up the ranks in WWE and became the youngest WWE Champion in history at SummerSlam 2002. Back when JBL was simply Bradshaw, he had a few outings with Brock Lesnar, with one of those being a singles encounter in mid-2002.

Fun conversation, thanks. I could've talked wrestling all night. Appreciate the invite to be on your show. https://t.co/T1MiuY4U2a — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 11, 2020

The match took place at a WWE live event and was won by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's departure in 2004 turned into a blessing for JBL, who was immediately pushed as a major heel and given a lengthy reign as WWE Champion.

Please give H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the Youtube video if you use the quotes in an article.