JBL on which Superstar should take the Universal title off Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, was a special guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The WWE Legend answered a plethora of questions during the live Q&A session. I had the opportunity to ask JBL about his thoughts regarding Roman Reigns' run as a heel and who he would like to see take the Universal title off 'The Tribal Chief.'

JBL said that he wished Reigns' title run never ends as it is a very engaging story.

Roman Reigns' ongoing SmackDown storyline is one of the best angles in all of pro wrestling, and even JBL believes that it is one of the smartest decisions that the WWE has made in years.

JBL is a big fan of the story unfolding on the Blue brand, and he admitted that he loves every second of it. JBL also revealed that he sent a text message to a person within the WWE and congratulated the team for hitting a home run with the Roman Reigns storyline.

JBL put over Roman Reigns as an incredibly talented performer before adding that the new character fits him well. JBL ended by saying that he hopes Roman Reigns doesn't drop the Universal title for a very long time.

Here's what JBL had to say about Roman Reigns' storyline:

"I hope nobody. I watched him the other day, and I thought it was one of the best things WWE has done in I don't know how many years. I think being the head of the table with Usos there, I think, man, that's just golden. I love every second of it. I sent a text, I think it was to a friend there in WWE, and I said, 'Man, you guys hit the home run with this one.' Roman is really talented, and this fits him perfectly. I hope they don't take it off him for a long time."

Fun conversation, thanks. I could've talked wrestling all night. Appreciate the invite to be on your show. https://t.co/T1MiuY4U2a — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 11, 2020

UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone — LIVE Q&A featuring JBL! https://t.co/eeEHdJRnml — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 11, 2020

During the interview, JBL also spoke about The Undertaker, details of a backstage fight between two former World Champions, his thoughts on John Cena, Chris Jericho's AEW run, his Hall of Fame status, and much more.

