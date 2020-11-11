JBL talks about returning to the ring; reveals he has a storyline for it (Exclusive)

Soon to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, JBL was a special guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted sessions with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the live session, JBL answered several questions from his fans.

Fun conversation, thanks. I could've talked wrestling all night. Appreciate the invite to be on your show. https://t.co/T1MiuY4U2a — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 11, 2020

JBL on returning to the ring

One of the questions was whether JBL has any plans to return to the ring. Answering that, JBL revealed that he would love a return as he loves the business, but he is not sure if it's physically possible for him right now.

"I would love a return. I loved the business. I loved every second of it. I retired when I had to not because I wanted to, you know, because of the injuries. So, if I can do it, I would love to. I don't know if I physically could or not, it's been years since I've been in the ring. I think it's been around 10 or 11 years, so I'm not sure a return is feasible. But would I love one? My god, absolutely. And I've got a storyline for it too, by the way. I've got a wonderful storyline."

JBL did tease that he has a crazy storyline planned for his return, but he wouldn't share it with anybody. He mentioned how old wrestlers tend to sit around and think of what would they do if they come back.

"I'm not sharing it with anybody. I've shared it with one person. That's about it. The odds are, I would bet overwhelmingly it never happens. Because I don't think physically I can do it. But I would love to. When you're an old wrestler, you always sit around and think 'Hey what would I do if I can go back now?' So you sit around and you come up with this crazy ideas, that's what that is inside my head, coming up with this crazy storyline."

JBL further revealed that Andre the Giant had a storyline in his mind with The Undertaker when he was unable to get into the ring. Unfortunately, The Phenom himself never found what it was as Andre passed away.

