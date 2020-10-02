The Undertaker has been a cornerstone of the WWE for three decades, featuring in numerous matches and pay-per-views, against a variety of wrestlers.

One WWE legend that The Deadman feuded with in the past, who is good friends with The Undertaker in real-life, is JBL. The two had matches in the past, and in one particular house match, The Undertaker and JBL wrestled for a whopping 48 minutes.

The Undertaker's house match with JBL surprised Vince McMahon

On his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, former WWE Champion JBL, spoke about several things from his long WWE career, including his matches with The Undertaker.

He recalled a match with 'Taker that lasted just under 50 minutes, and he revealed the reaction of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"Literally, we’d walk out there and feel the crowd. I remember one time we went 48 minutes in some live event and it was like a third tier market. We enjoyed the art, and we enjoyed being out in front of a crowd. The crowd was on fire that night, but it was, like, a market you’ve never heard of. Things rocked that night! We went 48 minutes because I remember Vince coming up up to us and he goes, 'You guys went 48 minutes at a live event?' I said, 'Yeah! It was fun!' He goes, 'Good for you!'" (H/T Metro)

JBL and The Undertaker had many singles and tag team matches in the 90s, and had a few singles matches in 2004 for the WWE Championship. JBL defeated The Undertaker to retain his belt on two occasions in 2004, when the former was WWE Champion.

One of JBL's last matches as a WWE wrestler was against The Undertaker, when he clashed with The Phenom on an episode of SmackDown back in 2009.

He then became a commentator in WWE, while The Undertaker continued wrestling. It was announced earlier this year that JBL was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but that did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.