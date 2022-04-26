JBL on Vince McMahon unsuccessfully trying to cancel WWE legend's fine

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) says Vince McMahon once failed to revoke a fine that former WWE agent Jack Lanza gave to The Ultimate Warrior.

Lanza, who passed away at the age of 86 in December 2021, worked as a road agent for WWE after his in-ring career ended in 1985. His role included handing out fines to superstars if they stepped out of line.

JBL performed as a WWE in-ring competitor while Lanza worked as an agent. Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, he revealed how Vince McMahon reacted after the wrestling legend fined Warrior.

“I’ve no idea [why Warrior received a fine], but it wasn’t very much money,” JBL said. “Vince went to him [Lanza] and said, ‘I really don’t want to fine Warrior.’ He goes, ‘Will you let him off?’ And that was Vince asking Jack. He [Vince] gave that much authority, and Jack said, ‘No. I said it, I need to stick with it.’ Vince said, ‘Okay, fine.’” [1:21:10-1:21:29]

JBL added that McMahon trusted Lanza, which is why he allowed the fine to stand even though he technically could have canceled it.

Gerald Brisco explains why Vince McMahon needed agents like Jack Lanza

Like Jack Lanza, Gerald Brisco worked for WWE in behind-the-scenes positions after his wrestling career ended in 1985. The former WWE agent and talent scout left the company in 2020, and he now hosts Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw alongside JBL.

Brisco added that the likes of Lanza were instrumental in helping superstars backstage.

“Guys like Lanza were good to have around,” Brisco said. “They were great advocates for the talent. If you had an issue, you could go to your agent and they’d help you work out your issues.” [1:20:09-1:20:21]

Lanza, better known as Blackjack Lanza, wrestled between 1961 and 1985. He won the WWWF World Tag Team Championship with Blackjack Mulligan and joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

