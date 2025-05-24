JC Mateo pins 15-year veteran on SmackDown after nearly getting pinned himself

JC Mateo is on a roll on SmackDown. He teamed up with Jacob Fatu this week and took on Rey Fenix and a 15-year veteran. He ended up getting the pinfall over the veteran after nearly suffering a loss himself.

The tensions are still in the air between Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, who has yet to make his true feelings known. Regardless, he had to be on the same page as Jacob Fatu as they took on Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso tonight.

In an incredible match, Jimmy Uso nearly got the pin on JC Mateo, but several distractions meant that Mateo was able to get the pin on the long-time veteran and record-breaking tag team champion.

The crowd was fully behind Jimmy Uso, but they still loved watching Jacob Fatu wreak havoc like he did with Rey Fenix. It was Fatu who provided a lifeline to Mateo, who nearly got pinned at one point.

Earlier, as they were about to make their entrance, Solo Sikoa, Mateo, and Fatu crossed paths with WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits to seemingly tease going after the titles.

Until then, The Street Profits would be busy with Fraxiom while Solo Sikoa tries to help Mateo reach the next level.

