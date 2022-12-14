Create

JD McDonagh beats a popular faction member on NXT, confronted by Sanga and Veer Mahaan

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 14, 2022 08:29 AM IST
Veer Mahaan and Sanga confronted a top NXT star on this week
Veer Mahaan and Sanga confronted a top NXT star on this week's show

On this week's edition of WWE NXT, JD McDonagh was in singles action against Brutus Creed. At NXT Deadline, the Irish star failed to register a single point in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

McDonagh was determined to get back on the winning track as he faced one-half of The Creed Brothers this week. The former NXT UK star got off to a strong start in the match. The action quickly went outside as JD drop-kicked his opponent onto the announce desk.

If you don't think @WWENXT is back after last night, I can't help you.Insane roster.

He targeted Brutus' hand and smashed him into the apron. The Diamond Mine member finally got back into the match, with McDonagh crashing onto the floor. However, JD quickly tried to regain momentum by using a steel chair and again gained the upper hand on his opponent.

This led to Sanga and Veer Mahaan confronting the 32-year-old and preventing him from taking the easy route. Nevertheless, JD McDonagh won the match by hitting the Devil Inside.

.@Sanga_WWE & @VeerMahaan REALLY want the Creed Brothers at 100%#WWENXT https://t.co/2U8B7481OE

After the match, The Creed Brothers stared down Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the two teams teased a potential match down the road. There have been recent reports suggesting that Julius is currently injured. Hence, Brutus competing in a singles match was understandable.

Were you impressed with JD McDonagh's win on NXT TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...