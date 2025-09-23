  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JD McDonagh
  • JD McDonagh begs Dominik Mysterio for help but he does the unthinkable on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh begs Dominik Mysterio for help but he does the unthinkable on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 00:59 GMT
This did not work out well (Credit: WWE.com)
This did not work out well (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has trapped JD McDonagh in a huge match to help him. Unfortunately for him, things went wrong.

Ad

McDonagh was beaten down early in the match. The referee had to call him back, but JD tried his best to fight back, but it failed. Rusev shouted at Dominik Mysterio that he was going to go after him next. He then destroyed his back on the ropes and with kicks, leaving him unable to even stand. However, he was able to fight back and go after the back of Rusev's knee. He tried to take the legs out from under the monster, and it worked till one point.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Rusev hit a powerbomb and then continued to dominate, going after McDonagh on the top rope. McDonagh was unable to even bring Rusev down to the mat and was hit with a huge ragdoll slam instead.

Rusev set up the Machka Kick and connected. He locked in the Accolade, and that was it. McDonagh begged for Mysterio to help him, but he didn't run in despite being on the ring ropes. McDonagh tapped, but Mysterio stood there paralyzed, but Finn Balor ran in and broke the move with a reverse DDT.

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Balor was understandably furious and started to berate Dominik Mysterio as they retreated.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day have not been on the best of terms

For a while now, things have not been good between Mysterio and the Judgment Day. Ever since Liv Morgan had to take time away due to injury, the star has been alone.

He worked with El Grande Americano instead, something that Finn Balor did not appreciate. Now, with him not helping JD McDonagh and Balor refusing to help him as well, something fragile has snapped within the group. While Roxanne Perez still seems to be helping him, it will be interesting to see what happens when Liv Morgan returns.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications