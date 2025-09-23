JD McDonagh begs Dominik Mysterio for help but he does the unthinkable on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has trapped JD McDonagh in a huge match to help him. Unfortunately for him, things went wrong.McDonagh was beaten down early in the match. The referee had to call him back, but JD tried his best to fight back, but it failed. Rusev shouted at Dominik Mysterio that he was going to go after him next. He then destroyed his back on the ropes and with kicks, leaving him unable to even stand. However, he was able to fight back and go after the back of Rusev's knee. He tried to take the legs out from under the monster, and it worked till one point.However, Rusev hit a powerbomb and then continued to dominate, going after McDonagh on the top rope. McDonagh was unable to even bring Rusev down to the mat and was hit with a huge ragdoll slam instead.Rusev set up the Machka Kick and connected. He locked in the Accolade, and that was it. McDonagh begged for Mysterio to help him, but he didn't run in despite being on the ring ropes. McDonagh tapped, but Mysterio stood there paralyzed, but Finn Balor ran in and broke the move with a reverse DDT.Balor was understandably furious and started to berate Dominik Mysterio as they retreated.Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day have not been on the best of termsFor a while now, things have not been good between Mysterio and the Judgment Day. Ever since Liv Morgan had to take time away due to injury, the star has been alone.He worked with El Grande Americano instead, something that Finn Balor did not appreciate. Now, with him not helping JD McDonagh and Balor refusing to help him as well, something fragile has snapped within the group. While Roxanne Perez still seems to be helping him, it will be interesting to see what happens when Liv Morgan returns.