JD McDonagh calls out his own teammate following cowardly act on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh was the man who was forced to step up to Rusev last night on WWE RAW, since he had picked a fight with Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor made it clear that he wasn't stepping up, so the match between Rusev and McDonagh was made official, and Mysterio was even at ringside, but he did nothing to help his teammate. McDonagh isn't holding back following RAW either, and called out Mysterio in his latest post for not trying to help him or even using one of his titles as a weapon. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Two belts and he can't hit him with either one? Some muchacho.😔 @dominik_35&quot; he wrote. McDonagh even went as far as to tag Dominik Mysterio in the post, and he has since reacted. Dominik left a comment on the post with a gif of Cedric Diggory from Harry Potter, which seems to be him claiming that he's watching him. It seems that all is not well in The Judgment Day following WWE RAW. Will JD McDonagh leave the group with Finn Balor?There have been teases that Finn Balor wants to cause issues for Dominik Mysterio since WrestleMania. Since Mysterio pinned Balor to become Intercontinental Champion and he was expected to go along with it. Liv Morgan's injury appeared to derail any plans that WWE had for a split, but it's clear that Mysterio is set to be pushed as a singles star, which could lead to an implosion in The Judgment Day. McDonagh's latest message shows that there is no love lost between the members of the group anymore, so it could be time for McDonagh and Balor to take their titles and move forward as a tag team. Dominik Mysterio will be fine as a singles star since he's already a champion in two different promotions.