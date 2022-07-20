JD McDonagh defeats former champion on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar JD McDonagh has defeated a former NXT North American Champion on this week's edition of the show.

Formerly known as Jordan Devlin, the Irish-born star was recently called from NXT UK to the US version, getting a name change in the process. He made a huge statement during his re-debut on the developmental show, by attacking the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his title match against Cameron Grimes. The latter faced the Irish Ace on this week's episode of NXT.

The match was a fast-paced, hard-hitting affair, paying homage to the black-and-gold era of NXT that both men were a part of. Throughout the contest, McDonagh attacked Grimes' leg in an effort to weaken his offense. Joe Gacy then emerged to watch the match from the Crows' nest position. Eventually, JD McDonagh was able to take advantage of Grimes' injured leg and scored a pinfall win.

Joe Gacy then looked on angrily as Cameron Grimes rolled around groggy in the ring. Commentators also remarked during the match that Grimes may be "lost" on NXT 2.0.

It will be interesting to see if JD McDonagh can continue his winning ways on WWE's developmental show. You can read more about the Irish Ace by clicking right here.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far