JD McDonagh explains WWE RAW miscommunication with Finn Balor; plots revenge

Monday's WWE RAW saw The Judgment Day move one step closer to regaining the WWE World Tag Team Championship. The red brand's Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show also served as the post-Backlash episode, and tensions ran high. JD McDonagh is now opening up on a minor issue with Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day's battle with RAW babyfaces picked up last night as Balor and McDonagh beat Penta and AJ Styles. The match turned chaotic toward the end, as AJ forced JD to inadvertently nail a big splash on Finn. Penta then laid Balor out, only for Carlito to stop him from climbing. Styles leveled Carlito, but ate a big dive from McDonagh, who then took Penta's vicious apron Destroyer. El Grande Americano interfered from the crowd and dropped Penta while the referee was distracted. Balor finished Penta off with a Coup de Grâce.

According to a new statement from McDonagh, The Irish Ace and The Irish Prince aren't worried about the details, just the win. JD took to Instagram today with photos from The Judgment Day's chaotic victory on RAW, joking about the way the finish went down. He then declared that only one thing matters: they secured the win.

"He hit me with the Uno Reverse. [pensive face emoji] All that matters is who gets the W though!!! [sign of the horns emoji]," JD McDonagh wrote with the photos below.

Monday's RAW win came one week after Balor was defeated by Styles in RAW singles action, and two weeks after Penta beat McDonagh. Three weeks prior, Finn and JD were beaten by The War Raiders on RAW.

The Judgment Day watching next week's WWE RAW

The Judgment Day will be closely watching next week's WWE RAW when the World Tag Team Championship is up for grabs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the titles last summer, but this week's tag team win over AJ Styles and Penta is fueling the rumor mill.

WWE has teased that Balor and McDonagh could be in line for a future title shot. Next week's RAW will see World Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders in a Triple Threat. This comes after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interfered two weeks ago, helping Brutus and Julius Creed beat Erik and Ivar.

Next week's post-SNME RAW on Memorial Day will also feature Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa, and the first two men's Money in the Bank qualifiers for the red brand. The episode will air live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

