JD McDonagh has NSFW reaction to being bullied by popular WWE star amid hiatus

JD McDonagh has been out of action for several weeks already after it was revealed that the former champion had suffered a punctured lung as part of a match against The War Raiders on WWE RAW. He is expected to miss even more time before he makes his return.

Ad

McDonagh recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on Insight where he was able to open up about the ongoing joke about the size of his head. While noting that he doesn't understand why the joke started, Pat McAfee commented with an emoji of a baseball cap which led to McDonagh replying with a swearing emoji.

Ad

Trending

It seems that McDonagh has accepted the fact that he will always be bullied for the size of his head, in a similar way that Triple H was always bullied for his nose. McDonagh has been bullied by several stars about the size of his head including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

When will JD McDonagh return to WWE?

During the interview with Van Vliet, McDonagh noted that he has yet to step into a ring since his injury but hinted that he would be back in WWE within a month.

Ad

WrestleMania is just over a month away and this could have been a hint from The Judgment Day member that he could be back in time for the biggest event of the year, even though many fans believed he would be out of action until around SummerSlam.

JD McDonagh didn't take it well [Credit: Chris Van Vliet on Instagram]

McDonagh and Finn Balor were a formidable pairing and former tag team champions, so they could pick up what they had before his injury on his return. However, it's more likely that Judgment Day will go their separate ways around WrestleMania since Balor seems to be the only member concerned about McDonagh, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez pushing to replace him instead.

Balor's WrestleMania plans are yet to be revealed, so JD could factor into them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback