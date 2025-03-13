JD McDonagh provides an important update on his condition after horrific WWE incident

JD McDonagh has been out of action since late January after suffering an injury during a match on WWE RAW. He recently provided an update on his recovery and his potential return to television.

On the January 27 episode of RAW, McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. During the match, the former Cruiserweight Champion hit a moonsault on Ivar outside the ring. However, the momentum of the move propelled him onto the announcers table.

McDonagh continued the match and was later diagnosed with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was subsequently ruled out for at least a couple of months and has been missing from WWE TV ever since.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, JD McDonagh shared an update on his recovery. He hasn't been cleared to return to the ring but feels much better compared to the first two weeks since the injury happened.

"Time heals all. I wasn’t like this the first week or two after, but I’m feeling a lot better now. [I’m feeling] pretty good. My lungs are good. My ribs are good. I’m just kind of waiting for the bones to knit back together before they clear me," McDonagh said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Amid The Irish Ace's absence, Dominik Mysterio has campaigned to add a new member to The Judgment Day, but Finn Balor is against the idea. It has created tension within the group, though everything seemed to be fine this past Monday.

JD McDonagh hasn't taken a bump in the ring since his injury

Due to the severity of his injury, JD McDonagh was unable to do anything physical for the first two weeks. McDonagh told Chris Van Vliet that he had already returned to the gym. However, he hasn't been inside the squared circle yet.

"I've been in the gym. I was doing skipping and really low-impact cardio for a couple of weeks, and now I've kind of progressed in doing Pilates and other non-impactful. So, I haven't taken a bump yet. That'll be the next step. Get back in the ring, hit the ropes. See if that hurts. Take a bump. See if that hurts," McDonagh said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

It will be interesting to see how fans will react once McDonagh returns to television. He was cheered by the audience when he continued to compete in the title match despite being hurt.

