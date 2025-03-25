JD McDonagh reacts to seemingly being replaced by his best friend on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh has been absent from WWE RAW for several months after he broke his ribs and punctured his lung during a match against The War Raiders in January. Dominik Mysterio was his partner in that match, and Finn Balor blamed him for his injury, which caused some issues on The Judgment Day over the past few weeks.

Dominik Mysterio has been pushing to add a new member to The Judgment Day in JD McDonagh's absence. Balor and Mysterio have been at odds, but the latter has been trying to get Penta to join the group. The luchador refused the invitation this week on RAW, and following the show, The Prince sent out a heartwarming message to Dirty Dom, which McDonagh has reacted to on social media.

Following the show, Dominik Mysterio posted pictures with the inaugural Universal Champion on Instagram. Balor commented on the post and called Dominik his brother.

"Hey, brothers fight all the time!! It’s all gravy mate," Balor commented.

McDonagh shared the post on his Instagram story and reacted with a face holding back tears and a black heart emoji.

McDonagh could seemingly be being replaced by Dominik Mysterio since JD has been Balor's best friend for decades. The two men have been joined together throughout their careers, but while he's injured, it seems that Te Prince is actually the one looking to replace him.

When will JD McDonagh make his return to WWE on Monday Night RAW?

McDonagh was recently part of a sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he revealed that he has yet to step back into a ring since his injury but believed that he could be back in WWE within a month.

This means that JD could be back on WWE RAW before WrestleMania and could return to reunite with The Judgment Day, or could come between Mysterio and Balor now that they have finally made peace.

The Judgment Day has been on edge for several months, and numerous things have come between them, with many believing that they could split in the near future, but somehow, they have all found a way to remain on the same page.

