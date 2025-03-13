JD McDonagh reveals if the WWE Universe has seen the last of him

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh has been out recovering from injuries sustained in January during a match for the World Tag Team Championship. McDonagh recently revealed an update on his recovery and if he'll ever return to the ring.

On the January 27 episode of RAW, the Irish star teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge The War Raiders for the tag team titles. McDonagh suffered a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung during the match but was still able to continue.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, JD McDonagh was asked if there was a part of him that thought his career was over following the injury and the WWE Universe might have seen the last of him. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion admitted that it was a scary situation, though he knew the risks of being a pro wrestler.

Van Vliet also questioned McDonagh's thinking on his potential return, with the Judgment Day member explaining that injuries are part of the job. He has been through other injuries but confessed to feeling a little bit lucky that he didn't suffer a worse injury like a broken neck or concussion.

"If I had been a foot forward, that could mean my back of my neck hit the table a lot harder and hit my head. Broken ribs suck, punctured lung sucks, but it could have been way, way worse," McDonagh said. [From 9:50 - 10:02]

JD McDonagh also confirmed that he has started feeling much better, though he hasn't taken a bump inside the ring and has not been cleared by WWE's medical team to make his return to television.

JD McDonagh on when he would likely return

If it was up to him, JD McDonagh would want to return from injury right now and join WWE for its upcoming European Tour. McDonagh hinted that his recovery timeline might be accurate since he's looking at one more month on the shelf.

"Hopefully, I'm going to put a time frame on it and say within a month I hope to be back, that's what I'm working towards. So whether that happens or not, whether the WWE docs align, that we'll see," McDonagh said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

With The Irish Ace out of action, Dominik Mysterio has been contemplating adding a new member, while Finn Balor doesn't like the idea one bit. It has created tension within The Judgment Day, though things were a little smoother last Monday on RAW.

