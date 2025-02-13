JD McDonagh sends message to Finn Balor after being sidelined with career-threatening injury

JD McDonagh was injured on WWE RAW back in January during a match against The War Raiders. McDonagh suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung in the match, yet he refused to quit.

McDonagh was able to update the WWE Universe following the match but is expected to be out of action past WrestleMania. Despite not being heard from for several weeks, the Irish Ace recently sent a message to Finn Balor, after he shared the video of Balor talking about his Universal Championship win to Chris Van Vliet.

JD McDonagh sent a message to Finn Balor.

JD McDonagh noted that he and Balor were the "Toughest lads in the business. Grit and HEART." McDonagh obviously proved this when he refused to give up in his match with the War Raiders, despite bouncing off the announce table.

Finn Balor was the same when he faced Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in 2016 and refused to quit despite dislocating his shoulder, an injury that forced him to relinquish the title just a day later on RAW.

Will The Judgment Day replace JD McDonagh?

McDonagh was an integral part of The Judgment Day since he won the Tag Team Championships with Finn Balor and since his injury, they have been unable to win them back. The group seems to be on a losing spree at present, but this week on RAW when the idea of adding new members to the group was brought up, Balor made it clear that it wasn't an option.

While McDonagh could be out for some time, it seems that his being replaced may not be the only thing he has to worry about. The Judgment Day may no longer be a unit if the issues in the group continue over the next few weeks.

