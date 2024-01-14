JD McDonagh shares rare personal update ahead of WWE RAW

JD McDonagh has become a well-known face on WWE RAW since joining forces with The Judgment Day.

McDonagh, much like Finn Balor, is from Bray in Ireland, and is someone who often keeps his life outside of the ring private.

WWE Superstars are always under the spotlight and often have no control over what is shared about their personal life, but there are several who are able to keep their private life under wraps.

JD recently shared an update on his Instagram which has the WWE Universe talking, as it appears that he has finally revealed his partner. McDonagh shared the following image with the emoji of a ring "365" and a blue heart.

JD McDonagh shared an interesting Instagram update

McDonagh enjoyed a fruitful 2023 as he got drafted to Monday Night RAW before becoming a member of one of the most dominant factions in pro wrestling today.

Will JD McDonagh be replaced in The Judgment Day?

While McDonagh was able to push his career to new heights in WWE in 2023, he also picked up an issue with R-Truth. The former Champion believes that he deserves to be a part of The Judgment Day more than McDonagh and even wrestled him on RAW a few weeks ago in a match that should have seen him removed from the group.

Rhea Ripley backed McDonagh in a backstage segment following his defeat to Truth, and made it clear that he remains a part of the faction. She has since gone on to claim that Truth is definitely not a member of the group, despite what he has been pushing on social media.

McDonagh was the last person added to The Judgment Day and there is a belief that if Truth is finally accepted, then it will be at the expense of JD. Of course, a six-person group could work, but they seem to be working well as they are.

Do you think R-Truth will be put into The Judgment Day in place of JD McDonagh? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here