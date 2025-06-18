JD McDonagh has shocking reaction to being bullied by WWE star on RAW

JD McDonagh has been bullied by several WWE Superstars throughout his run on RAW, as there is an ongoing joke about the size of his head.
Much like jokes about Triple H's nose, this appears to follow him around, and this week on RAW, Corey Graves claimed that McDonagh was born with the skull of a Minecraft character. This has since been shared online, and McDonagh has now responded in savage fashion.
The former World Tag Team Champion brought up the fact that Corey Graves was replaced by Pat McAfee several months ago, and Pat continues to be chosen over him, meaning Graves is only on RAW when the former NFL punter isn't available.
"It's also not my fault that @WWEGraves gets relegated every time @patmcafeeshow is available on a Monday," McDonagh wrote.
This seems to be the easy insult that WWE stars throw at JD McDonagh, but in the past, he has taken it in his stride and has been able to throw some of the same insults back. This could be him finally showing that he won't be the butt of people's jokes anymore.
JD McDonagh was referencing a controversial WWE topic
Earlier this year, the company decided to bring back Pat McAfee as a commentator alongside Michael Cole ahead of RAW's debut on Netflix. Before that, Cole and Corey Graves did commentary duties on SmackDown and premium live events.
Following McAfee and Cole's move to the red brand, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were moved to SmackDown. This resulted in Corey Graves being relegated to NXT.
It was a tough blow for Graves, who went on to vent his frustration on social media, noting that he was told he wasn't famous enough for his own job. He then removed the post and wasn't present on TV for a couple of weeks.
WWE has seemingly moved past it, and this week was the first time Graves has been a part of RAW since, which follows on from the success he had at Worlds Collide last weekend.