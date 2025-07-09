Je'Von Evans injured on WWE NXT after repeated backstage assaults by 26-year-old star

Je'Von Evans was repeatedly assaulted on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Jasper Troy attacked him backstage twice, and the two stars got into another brawl in the ring, even though the young star was badly hurt.

Their feud didn't begin this week, as The WWE LFG winner attacked The Young OG in the ring two weeks ago. Evans returned the favor and blindsided the big man last week after the latter lost to Yoshiki Inamura.

On WWE NXT this week, Je'Von Evans was involved in a backstage segment with Hank and Tank. He tried to encourage the NXT Tag Team Champions before their title defense, but he got attacked by Jasper Troy, who appeared out of nowhere.

The Young OG was in the trainer's room getting checked out, and he got blindsided by Jasper Troy again. Je'Von Evans seemingly got injured during the attack. Numerous WWE personnel showed up and got Troy out of the room. However, things didn't end there.

Jasper Troy got in the ring and said he was done with Je'Von. He told Ava to make the NXT Championship match at The Great American Bash a triple threat. A bandaged Evans came out and got into another brawl with the 26-year-old star. Security tried to separate them, but he wiped out everyone with a plancha.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



