Je'Von Evans snaps; punches WWE champion in the jaw

This week's episode of NXT saw Je'Von Evans snap. The young star shockingly punched a WWE champion after a tense confrontation backstage.

The WWE champion in question is the reigning and defending Heritage Cup Champion, Lexis King. The 31-year-old tried to give Evans some friendly advice, albeit sarcastically, after Trick Williams brutally rejected the latter.

Je'Von Evans went into the locker room to talk to Trick Williams about what happened at NXT Roadblock. After all, he was blindsided and attacked by the fearsome mystery group that has been wreaking havoc over the last few weeks in the developmental brand.

He tried to get Trick Williams to join forces with him but to no avail. Instead, he was blasted by the former two-time NXT Champion, who claimed he was not interested in making friends or teaming up with anyone, and that all he was interested in was beating Eddy Thorpe and later, winning back his NXT Championship.

Williams left after that, and this was when Lexis King came in and tried to rub salt on Je'Von Evans' wounds, and in retaliation, the 20-year-old punched him in the jaw.

It looks like the NXT Universe could be getting a rivalry between Evans and King. Perhaps it could lead to the youngster winning his first crown on the black and silver brand.

