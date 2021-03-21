Jeet Rama makes a bold statement about WWE and India, talks about facing AJ Styles at Superstar Spectacle

In the last few years, WWE has invested a lot of its time and resources to increase its reach among the WWE Universe in India. As a result of the same, the company has signed several Indian wrestlers and has delivered some special shows for the Indian fans. The most recent example of this was WWE Superstar Spectacle, which was aired on January 26, 2021.

WWE Superstar Jeet Rama recently sat down for an interview with WrestleSquare's Mr. Positivity aka Saurabh Atri. During the interview, he made a bold statement that previously India was running after WWE, but now WWE is running after India. Rama also spoke about facing AJ Styles at WWE Superstar Spectacle earlier this year.

Note: The original interview is in Hindi and below is a translated version of the same in English with minor alterations for clarity.

"When I got to know that I have a match against AJ Styles, I understood that they have shown faith in me. It was like a challenge for me. Due to COVID-19, I didn't have any match since March (2020) before this one, no match for almost a year. But I didn't let it burden me and thought that it's a very proud moment for me. We Indians consider him a star and love to watch him, so it was a great opportunity for me to share the ring with him. It was a great match and experience for me."

Jeet Rama on getting praised by Triple H and Shawn Michaels after his match at WWE Superstar Spectacle

A three-time winner of the Hind Kesari award in India, Jeet Rama has had a great career in amateur wrestling and is now on his way to dominating the world of professional wrestling. Rama revealed that after his match at WWE Superstar Spectacle, he received a great reaction backstage as legends like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal clapped for him and praised him.

"When I went backstage after the match, Triple H stood up and clapped for me. It was a great deal of respect for me because he's one of the main authorities there and he was clapping for me. So there was no need to ask how the match went. There was William Regal, and Shawn Michaels came to me and specially told me that the match was great and congratulations. I don't think anything could be better than that. I didn't expect that reaction. (laughs)"

Proud to see how far @JeetRamaWWE has come since joining @WWE. A great showing at #WWESuperstarSpectacle and another chapter in what will be a long tale in the ring. @WWEIndia #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/qLMDcaQycF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2021

