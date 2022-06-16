Jeff Jarrett picks his top three WWE Superstars working today 

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently chose who he feels are the top three superstars in the company today.

Over the years, WWE has produced several mainstream stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena. Likewise, the current generation of performers also possesses an undeniable amount of talent in the ring.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, the Hall of Famer picked three WWE Superstars from today's roster who are at the top of the company's mountain. He mentioned current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins as the torchbearers of the promotion.

"So Cody has to be one right up there. I’ve got to go Cody one, it’s hard to argue and not really think through, you’ve got to go Roman. Roman is up there. If we’re going to go three, Cody as your baby face, Roman as your heel and it’s really hard and I know they just came off [a feud] but Seth Rollins is super versatile." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While Cody Rhodes may be the promotion's number one guy in the eyes of Jarrett, Roman Reigns is currently leading the charge as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jeff Jarrett feels Cody Rhodes has a lot of momentum

Ever since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April, Cody Rhodes has been booked as one of the biggest stars in the company.

While speaking on his podcast, Jeff Jarrett highlighted that fans had not seen a performer with this much momentum in a really long time.

"Look at Cody right now,” Jarrett said. “Yes, he’s injured but it is such a given, the momentum, I’m not sure the business has seen somebody with that kind of momentum because it’s not the Attitude Era. Cody jumping back in the manner that he did it, the stage that he did it, he didn’t re-debut at a Survivor Series or a Raw, the granddaddy of them all [WrestleMania]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The American Nightmare's momentum recently hit a roadblock after he tore his pectoral muscle before Hell in a Cell 2022. However, after undergoing successful surgery, the WWE Universe will hopefully see Cody in the ring again soon.

