Jeff Cobb's arrival seemingly marks the end of major WWE stable on SmackDown

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 11, 2025 17:20 GMT
Jeff Cobb has arrived in WWE [Image credit: WWE.com]

One of the biggest shocks from WWE Backlash this past weekend was the arrival of former AEW star Jeff Cobb. He was there to help Jacob Fatu retain his title, seemingly on the orders of Solo Sikoa, but it's clear that his arrival means much more in the grand scheme of things.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have had an intriguing relationship over the past few months, with Fatu no longer under Sikoa's spell after the latter's loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat Match. Interestingly The Bloodline story is seemingly over, especially with Paul Heyman's betrayal of his OTC at WrestleMania 41. And now, with Cobb seemingly replacing The Samoan Werewolf as Solo's Enforcer, there would appear to be no reason for the United States Champion to stick around.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are also out of WWE due to injuries, with their return dates currently unknown, which means that it could have marked the end of Solo's Bloodline as well.

So with both iterations of The Bloodline seemingly broken, Fatu could be free to work as a singles star and begin a rivalry with Solo Sikoa in the near future.

What's next for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in WWE?

Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb appear to have upset Fatu by interfering in his match, even though he clearly needed the help with LA Knight gaining momentum at the time. Fatu wants to prove that he can do things for himself, and recruiting someone else to the group isn't going to please him.

In the press conference, Cobb was being described as a "speed bump" and could be a threat to Fatu's title reign moving forward if he is unable to get on the same page as the newcomer.

It's hard to imagine that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will continue to work together in harmony. While Cobb's arrival in WWE has seemingly marked the beginning of a new storyline, it could lead to something better for Fatu and the Tongan brothers.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

