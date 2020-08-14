Jeff Cobb takes shots at Jon Moxley; promises to take his Championship

Ever since Jon Moxley has left WWE, he has been making his name in multiple different spheres of the wrestling world. While most wrestling fans are familiar with the fact that Jon Moxley is currently the AEW Champion, he also holds another title. After his WWE contract expired, other than his work in AEW, Jon Moxley also wrestled in NJPW. There, he won the IWGP United States Championship, a title that he holds to this day. Now, Jeff Cobb has taken shots at Jon Moxley for holding the IWGP title and not defending it regularly, while also showing that he has respect for the Superstar.

The IWGP US Championship Match is incoming AGAIN!



Yesterday, Jon Moxley won back the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.



Can Juice Robinson get revenge on Moxley as he gained momentum from the yesterday's match!?



Watch LIVE:https://t.co/G7M29ISwrm#njpw #njwk14 pic.twitter.com/RJSqLzibYC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2020

Since Jon Moxley won the IWGP title, he has mostly been busy with his work in AEW, although he has fought in NJPW a couple of times. Due to his lack of appearances for NJPW, the IWGP United States Championship has not really been featured on NJPW shows. Given the fact that NJPW has now started their US show — NJPW Strong — it would appear that they would want the title to feature regularly.

Jeff Cobb on facing Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship

Jeff Cobb, during his appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, took some shots at Jon Moxley and said that he would defend the IWGP Championship regularly in the United States, something that Moxley has not really done as Champion. However, Cobb also showed his respect for Moxley and talked about how they are friends outside the ring.

"I respect him as a wrestler, as a fighter. Although, again going back to being selfish, I would love to selfishly win that championship just for the fact that I'll be able to defend it in America, and it's called the U.S. Championship. We both live in Vegas, and we plan to get together a couple of times. Our schedules don't line up as much as we'd like to, but it's one of those no hard feelings kind of things. Just business. Not if but when I win, then I'll buy the first round I guess."

Jon Moxley last defended his title against Minoru Suzuki on 2nd February and it appears that he is not booked for NJPW's G1 Climax event in Dallas.