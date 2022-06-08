"I remember going up and asking about pro wrestling" - WCW star recalls meeting Scott Hall during his early days in the business (Exclusive)

Former WCW member Jeff Farmer (a.k.a. nWo Sting) recently recalled his memories of working with Scott Hall.

The wrestling world was sent into shock this year with the passing of Scott Hall. The Hall of Famer underwent a hip replacement surgery and suffered three heart attacks due to complications resulting from the procedure. He was put on life support and later passed away on March 14 with his family beside him.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Farmer stated that he had a good relationship with the Hall of Famer. He recalled going to the same gym as the former WWE star and touring with him in Japan during his early days in the business.

"I got along very well with Scott Hall," said Farmer. "Scott is from Orlando and I went to the same gym as him. I played football at UCF in Orlando. I remember, I went to Orange Avenue gym and it was the oldest gym in the country. Scott was training there and I remember going up and asking about pro wrestling. Yeah, he was just starting out at that point. He worked with me in Japan, he came over and did some tours over there. I get along very well with Scott. He was a heck of a talent as well. Especially for a big man, Scott could do it all."

You can watch the full video here:

Scott Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

The Bad Guy is considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars to step foot in the ring. He was a former four-time Intercontinental Champion and is credited for putting on a spectacle at WrestleMania X in a ladder match with Shawn Michaels.

WWE @WWE In memory of the late, great Scott Hall. In memory of the late, great Scott Hall. ❤️ https://t.co/KbcenxYzz7

He, along with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, changed the landscape of the industry when they started the nWo back in 1996. In doing so, they subsequently propelled the company to an 83-week winning streak over the WWE.

Hall is one of the very few legends to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two times. He was inducted individually in 2014 and once again in 2020 as part of the New World Order.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far