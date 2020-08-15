Jeff Hardy challenges AJ Styles for Intercontinental Championship on next week's SmackDown

Two veterans with a storied past in both WWE and TNA will now square off for the Intercontinental Championship. After AJ Styles attempted to say that he has no worthy challengers for his title, Jeff Hardy stormed the ring and staked his claim. The two men will square off for the IC title just two days before SummerSlam.

Statistically speaking, this will be a great match! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KRXE3EASOo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 15, 2020

The end of AJ Styles' reign as IC Champ?

Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles have been on two different paths for most of the last five months. The return of the Charismatic Enigma has been all about redemption and proving that he has overcome his demons. It was the whole impetus for his feud with Sheamus.

After beating Daniel Bryan for the IC title earlier this summer, Styles has defeated the likes of Gran Metalik, Drew Gulak and Matt Riddle in title defenses. With SummerSlam only days away, The Phenomenal One was looking for a dance party for the Biggest Party of the Summer. He even involved and old face from his TNA days in his "analytics" display.

When all was said and done, Hardy literally put his name on the board to challenge Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.

Instead of taking place at SummerSlam, however, the two veterans will square off on next week's SmackDown. Will AJ Styles retain his title or will Hardy make his redemption a reality by winning the IC title? Will it play into Payback or SummerSlam?